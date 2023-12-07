By Anna Ellis •
Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 14:28
Indulgence Takes Flight: Foodies' Gourmet Stores Land at Alicante-Elche Airport. Image: Aena
Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport now boasts the presence of two upscale gourmet product stores.
The shops under the Foodies’ brand, feature an exclusive selection of Iberian products from Enrique Tomas.
These distinguished outlets cater to both departing and arriving passengers, enhancing the airport’s commercial allure.
The first Foodies’ store, spanning close to 50 m2, is strategically positioned in the check-in area, providing travellers with an enticing pre-flight shopping experience.
The second store, with a generous area of 71.5 m2, is conveniently located in the boarding area, ensuring passengers can indulge in premium gourmet offerings before departure.
Visitors to the new Foodies’ establishments at the Alicante airport can explore a diverse range of products, including extra virgin olive oil, rice, wines, and an array of delicatessen items.
Notably, the stores showcase an exceptional selection of Iberian products from Enrique Tomas, along with meticulously curated sweets and chocolates.
While primarily catering to those seeking exquisite gifts or take-home treats, both stores offer a cosy bar for patrons to enjoy on-site tastings, elevating the overall culinary experience.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
