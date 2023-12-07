Let’s not be lonely this Christmas

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 11:53

Hold out a loving hang this Christmas. Credit: Nico De Pasquale Photography

UNFORTUNATELY for some, Christmas is not always a time of fun, presents and cheer.

For various reasons, many people who are currently living on the Costa del Sol suffer during this season, especially as they see snapshots of ‘the perfect Christmas’ all over social media.

Although presented as the ‘most wonderful time of the year’, the festive period often highlights the feeling of loneliness in people who do not have a big family, friends or partner to share the season with. As joyous photos of Christmas gatherings fill their news feeds, this time of love and fun can actually make them feel more alone than ever, especially those who have moved to another country and lost their ‘community’.

Another upset that many face during Christmas, is that of money worries. Again, social media silently serves as a comparison platform to all who feel that they need to somehow live up to the idea of hundreds of presents and matching pyjamas. Especially as the cost of living has gone up significantly, many are wondering how they will pay their electricity bill this December, with not much room left for designer gifts or even a turkey for Christmas dinner.

Everyone can do their part to help, be it big or small, this festive period. Perhaps there is a neighbour that often seems to be alone, or rarely leaves their house. Maybe consider taking them out for a meal or even inviting them to your own festivities. Euro Weekly News spoke to Claudio Casal who told us that his family always hosts one extra guest on Christmas day, who would otherwise be alone. “They always appreciate it more than you can imagine”, he explained, adding that “it also means new and interesting stories each year!”.

One group who are deciding to make a difference this season, is La Scala Marbella Group in conjunction with Man and Van and Andrea Szoke. They have asked anybody who is hungry, homeless, struggling financially, infirm or elderly or simply has not had a warm plate for a while, to join them for a free hot meal. Just a couple of days before Christmas, on December 23 there will be Hot Cream of Pumpkin Soup & Cottage Pie at Figaro in Mijas from 12pm until 5pm and Hot Minestrone Soup & Spicy Chicken Arrabbiata at La Pergola in Mijas from 5pm until 10pm. Please place your order before December 22 at 12pm via Andrea Szőke on WhatsApp number +34 638 91 65 01 or by commenting on the Facebook post.

Andrea will also be collecting unwanted clothes and items from a Van parked in front of Aldi in La Cala in late January. However, for children who may not be receiving presents this year due to financial reasons or personal problems of their parents, donating toys before Christmas day would help to ensure they can also receive a gift from Father Christmas. There are many places to donate the toys along the Costa Del Sol, including Charity Shops and the Red Cross ‘Cruz Roja’ centres. Marbella charity, Collective Calling, has organised a toy drive where gifts can be dropped at La Sala in Puerto Banus until December 21.

Let’s all open our eyes this Christmas to help those who can’t help themselves.