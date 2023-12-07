Marbella goes to the movies

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 11:32

Photo of Uri Singer: Wikimedia CC

FILM producer, Uri Singer, has secured the rights to bring Peter Viertel’s 1984 novel American Skin to the big screen. Production has been earmarked for Marbella in mid-2024.

Singer has engaged rising Spanish filmmaker and director Mariano Schoendorff Ares to adapt the screenplay and direct. Ares has a personal connection to the story, he would visit Marbela as a child and his girlfriend’s grandparents and Viertel were friends.

Passage Pictures CEO Singer said, “Peter Viertel’s legacy as a storyteller is undeniable. To adapt this hidden gem of a novel with Mariano, who is on the cusp of what promises to be a stellar filmmaking journey and has a very personal connection to the story, is a privilege for all of us at Passage Pictures.”

American Skin explores the expatriate lifestyle and cultural clashes along the Costa del Sol. The story centres on David Brandt, a handsome Californian who arrives in Marbella hoping to soothe the wounds of a recently ended affair and escape haunting memories.

It is Peter Viertel’s 6th novel, he is the acclaimed author of 5 previous novels, among them White Hunter, Black Heart and Bicycle on the Beach. He lived with his wife, actress Deborah Kerr, in Klosters, Switzerland, and Marbella, where American Skin is set.