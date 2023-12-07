Mijas Christmas market opens

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 15:40
Mijas Christmas Market
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
TRADITIONAL sweets, handmade gifts, decorative items, toys… there is everything at the Mijas Pueblo Christmas Market, which opened last Friday with a total of 9 stalls. The Plaza de la Constitución is the place chosen this year by the Mijas Town Council’s Department of Public Roads for the location of this traditional event.
“The truth is that we have worked quickly to hold this traditional market, where those who visit us from outside have the opportunity to try our products, said Mayor, Ana Mata, who attended the opening of the market and which will be open from 11am to 7pm each day until December 17, although that date may be extended.
Mata explained that some of the stalls are run by people who have their own businesses in Mijas, “and it is an opportunity for them, to sell even more of their products this Christmas season”. The director of the AFA Mijas day centre, María del Carmen López, said that, “we have brought the products made by our volunteers, who now for Christmas make special things to decorate the house, from ornaments for the tree, to soap, Christmas socks, etc.
The Mayor encouraged the residents to enjoy a special and very participative Christmas, “because there is nowhere in the world like Mijas”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.