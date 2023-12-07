Mijas Christmas market opens

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 15:40

Mijas Christmas Market Photo: Mijas Town Hall

TRADITIONAL sweets, handmade gifts, decorative items, toys… there is everything at the Mijas Pueblo Christmas Market, which opened last Friday with a total of 9 stalls. The Plaza de la Constitución is the place chosen this year by the Mijas Town Council’s Department of Public Roads for the location of this traditional event.

“The truth is that we have worked quickly to hold this traditional market, where those who visit us from outside have the opportunity to try our products, said Mayor, Ana Mata, who attended the opening of the market and which will be open from 11am to 7pm each day until December 17, although that date may be extended.

Mata explained that some of the stalls are run by people who have their own businesses in Mijas, “and it is an opportunity for them, to sell even more of their products this Christmas season”. The director of the AFA Mijas day centre, María del Carmen López, said that, “we have brought the products made by our volunteers, who now for Christmas make special things to decorate the house, from ornaments for the tree, to soap, Christmas socks, etc.

The Mayor encouraged the residents to enjoy a special and very participative Christmas, “because there is nowhere in the world like Mijas”.