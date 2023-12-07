National Geographic Researchers in Rincón de la Victoria Caves

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 15:54

Unravel the mysteries hidden within Rincón de la Victoria caves Image: Shutterstock/ Ezequiel Robles Ortiz

THE caves of Rincón de la Victoria continue to captivate the international scientific community. The research project on Cave Art, known as First Art, once again draws an international team of 12 researchers from six different countries, sponsored by National Geographic.

Scientific Exploration

This marks the team’s second scientific visit, aiming to enhance data collection and deepen understanding regarding the origins of these paintings, as highlighted by Rincón de la Victoria’s Mayor, Francisco Salado ‘We’re thrilled and proud that El Cantal caves continue to spark such significant interest.’ Earlier this year in February, researchers conducted initial samplings in Rincón de la Victoria. The results traced Cave Art in these natural cavities of the Bay of Málaga back tens of thousands of years, prompting this follow-up visit to cross-verify and expand supplementary information.

Reviving Paleolithic Art

For this purpose, the team collaborated with geneticists from the Max Planck Institute (awarded the Nobel Prize in 2022 for Neanderthal genetics research) and physicists from China’s Nanjing University, globally recognised for dating techniques surpassing fifty thousand years. The outcomes of these investigations will be published internationally, placing Rincon de la Victoria’s caves among the Mediterranean’s most significant Palaeolithic sites, thanks to cutting-edge technologies.

