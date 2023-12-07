Olivia’s La Cala sprinkles Christmas magic

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 15:40

Santa's Brunch Photo: Pexels CC / Gustavo Fring

Get ready for a heartwarming and joyful celebration at La Cala de Mijas. Santa and his elves are visiting Olivia’s La Cala for the most enchanting “Santa’s Brunch” on Saturday, December 16, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm. This festive event promises to bring smiles, joy, and a sprinkle of Christmas magic to everyone.

Children will be thrilled to meet Santa and his giant helper, who are ready to make this day unforgettable. They’ll listen to the little ones’ holiday wishes and add a touch of enchantment to their day. This special brunch is more than just a delightful meal; it’s a festive extravaganza where kids can engage in fun activities and receive a charming gift bag.