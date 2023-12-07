By Anna Ellis •
Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 13:33
Postcards Through Time: Benidorm Celebrates 150 Years of Spanish Visual Heritage. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
December brings with it a remarkable milestone: the 150th anniversary of the first postcard published in Spain.
This ingenious form of communication not only disseminated images but also captured significant moments and iconic locales.
To honour this historic occasion, the Department of Historical and Cultural Heritage, led by Ana Pellicer, has curated the exhibition ‘Mundopostal: 150 years of the first Spanish postcard,’ currently showcased in the Central Library’s hall.
Going beyond a mere celebration, the exhibition serves a dual purpose: it commemorates the milestone while spotlighting the material treasures housed within the municipal heritage, notably those from the Edelmiro Trillo collection, generously donated by his family to the City Council.
The library hall now hosts a carefully curated selection from Trillo’s extensive collection of nearly 2,700 postcards, spanning various countries including Spain, France, Germany, Morocco, and Sri Lanka, with origins dating from 1893 to 1970.
Ana Pellicer emphasises that this exhibition embarks on a captivating journey through time, allowing visitors to witness the evolution of these miniature works of art and their cultural significance.
It offers a unique opportunity to appreciate the diverse artistic styles that have imprinted themselves on the visual history of Spain, showcasing the transition from the simplicity of black and white to the vibrant, four-colour paintings of the mid-20th century.
Complementing the visual spectacle, the exhibition incorporates informative panels sharing intriguing tidbits about the postal system.
Visitors can delve into the secret language of stamps and discover the military applications of postcards.
The exhibition is a treasure trove of historical insights and artistic evolution, inviting exploration and reflection.
For those eager to embark on this historical journey, the exhibition remains open for exploration until March 1.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
