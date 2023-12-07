Protecting the Nest: Vehicle Access Prohibited

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 14:21

: Protecting Golden Eagles Image: carm.es

THE Region of Murcia has imposed a ban on motor vehicle access within the Hondares Ravine in Moratalla to support the reproduction of the golden eagle. Effective from December, the order remains in force until July 15, 2024, coinciding with the breeding season. The Regional Ministry of Environment, Universities, Research, and Mar Menor issued the directive aimed at safeguarding the breeding pairs of this protected species.

Regional Efforts for Wildlife Protection

Similar actions have been implemented in other natural spaces like Sierra Espuña for the booted eagle, where specific trails are restricted during nesting periods, and Calblanque for the Eurasian eagle-owl, with controlled climbing activities. Measures in protected areas like Monte Arabí and Cabo Tiñoso are also taken for the conservation of significant raptor species.

Preserving Biodiversity in Moratalla’s Hondares Ravine

Hondares Ravine’s reserve area falls within the Special Protection Area for Birds (SPA) Sierra de Moratalla, part of the Natura 2000 Network. This zone meets the criteria for SPA designation due to the peregrine falcon (Falco peregrinus), Eurasian eagle-owl (Bubo bubo), and red-billed chough (Pyrrhocorax pyrrhocorax). While the golden eagle (Aquila chrysaetos), the focus of this restriction, is also crucial here due to its protected status and population risk in this mountain range.

