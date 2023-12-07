Protecting the Nest: Vehicle Access Prohibited

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 14:21
: Protecting Golden Eagles
Image: carm.es
THE Region of Murcia has imposed a ban on motor vehicle access within the Hondares Ravine in Moratalla to support the reproduction of the golden eagle. Effective from December, the order remains in force until July 15, 2024, coinciding with the breeding season. The Regional Ministry of Environment, Universities, Research, and Mar Menor issued the directive aimed at safeguarding the breeding pairs of this protected species.
Similar actions have been implemented in other natural spaces like Sierra Espuña for the booted eagle, where specific trails are restricted during nesting periods, and Calblanque for the Eurasian eagle-owl, with controlled climbing activities. Measures in protected areas like Monte Arabí and Cabo Tiñoso are also taken for the conservation of significant raptor species.
Hondares Ravine’s reserve area falls within the Special Protection Area for Birds (SPA) Sierra de Moratalla, part of the Natura 2000 Network. This zone meets the criteria for SPA designation due to the peregrine falcon (Falco peregrinus), Eurasian eagle-owl (Bubo bubo), and red-billed chough (Pyrrhocorax pyrrhocorax). While the golden eagle (Aquila chrysaetos), the focus of this restriction, is also crucial here due to its protected status and population risk in this mountain range.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.