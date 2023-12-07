By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 15:17

Skyward Soars: Spain's December's International Flight Bookings Surge to 8.1 Million. Image: 06photo / Shutterstock.com.

Advanced bookings for international flights in December have surged to 8.1 million, marking a remarkable increase of one million compared to the previous year.

The data, unveiled by Turespaña, reveals a substantial year-on-year growth of 14.2 per cent for December 2023, with the UK, Germany, and Italy spearheading the surge.

Poland, Czechia, and the USA emerge as the fastest-growing destinations compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, the total number of seats booked for international flights to Spain this December is 8.1 million, a significant uptick from the 7.1 million offered in December 2022.

Jordi Hereu, the Minister for Industry, Trade, and Tourism, expressed optimism about these extraordinary forecasts.

He highlighted the consolidation and growth of European markets, along with a notable increase in demand from distant markets like the United States.

December showcases outstanding performances in terms of seat bookings, with Poland experiencing a remarkable 90.7 per cent increase, Czechia with a 46.2 per cent surge, and the United States showing a robust 27.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

Austria also contributes to this positive trend, witnessing a 26.4 per cent increase in seats on scheduled flights this December.

The Minister for Tourism anticipates an excellent month for tourism, contributing to a strong last quarter and underscoring the industry’s ongoing growth.

This positive trajectory aligns with efforts to desasonalise tourist flows, with indications suggesting that this trend will persist into 2024.

In terms of the percentage of seats booked by country, the UK leads with 19.3 per cent of the total, followed by Germany at 12.6 per cent and Italy at 9.7 per cent.

These figures affirm Spain’s appeal as a preferred destination, reflecting the resilience and vitality of the tourism sector.