The Great Circus at Benalmádena Marina

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 8:14
Gran Circo
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
Benalmádena Marina once again takes centre stage with Christmas lighting and the arrival of the Gran Circo today, Thursday, December 7.
For this festive season, the Benalmadena marina has all its areas shining for Christmas. The councillor responsible for the area, José Luis Bergillos, explained that this year the Marina has made “a major investment effort” in Christmas decorations, “almost €60,000 in addition to the usual decorations”.
Within this Port Revitalisation Plan, and for this December long weekend for Constitution Day, between the 7th and 10th December, the Great Circus will be coming to the marina, “another wonderful event for all ages which can be enjoyed by the whole family with a first class show, full of magic, fun and illusion”, he concluded.
The programme includes 3 shows, 2 theatrical, Boulverser and Gruñidos, which will be located in the Arco Escénico del Paseo de las Estrellas in Puerto Marina; and the circus star, the great Circo Estrellas, which will be in the Teatro de Levante in the Port, with entrance from C/ La Fragata or the Paseo de las Estrellas.The shows will take place from midday until 6.30pm.
Programme of the Grand Circus of Puerto Marina
Friday, December 8
12pm – Boulverser (Arco Escénico del Paseo de las Estrellas)
1pm – Circo Estrellas (Teatro de Levante, entrance via C/ La Fragata or Paseo de Las Estrellas)
4.30pm – Gruñidos (Arco Escénico del Paseo de las Estrellas)
5.30pm – Circo Estrellas (Teatro de Levante, entrance from C/ La Fragata or Paseo de Las Estrellas)
Saturday, December 9
12pm – Gruñidos (Scenic Arch of Paseo de las Estrellas)
4.30pm – Boulverser (Scenic Arch of Paseo de las Estrellas)
5.30pm – Circo Estrellas (Teatro de Levante, entrance via C/ La Fragata or Paseo de Las Estrellas)
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.