A piece of history

Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 16:55
Historic kiln
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
MAYOR of Estepona, José María García Urbano, announced that the Town Hall has taken a new step in the preservation of its heritage by renovating the last remaining pottery kiln on the coast of Málaga.
This historic object has been moved to La Hermandad park and will be accompanied by information panels explaining how it worked, as well as the pieces it produced. The kiln is about 100 years old and during almost the entire 20th century it produced pieces of popular pottery.
The potter’s kiln, which until now was in its original location, on a site on Avenida Juan Carlos I, has been dismantled, moved and reassembled in this new green area to guarantee its conservation and so that it can be enjoyed by visitors to the park.
The kiln belonged to the pottery of the del Cid family and for much of the 20th century it was used to bake pots and pans, pitchers and flowerpots. It is mentioned in numerous studies on traditional 20th century Spanish pottery and the Ethnographic Museum of Estepona has numerous samples of pieces produced in this kiln in its collection.
In its new location, the kiln can be interpreted through a series of information panels that will offer both texts and drawings so that visitors can learn how it worked and what type of products it produced.
Kevin Fraser Park
