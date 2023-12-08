Almeria Doctor named among the top 50 in Spain

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 14:56
The Top Doctor
Credit: Facebook
DOCTOR Claudio Vazquez Colomo, from the Vithas Hospital in Almeria, has been named among the 50 best in Spain.
Dr. Vazquez, who is a specialist in Sports Traumatology and Orthopaedic Surgery, has been chosen as one of the 50 best in Spain in the 2023 ‘Top Doctors Awards’.
He is currently head of the medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and has a Master’s Degree in Sports Traumatology from UCAM, a Master’s in Pathology of the Locomotor System from the University of Jaen, and the title of ‘Expert in Sports Nutrition’ from the University of La Rioja.
This honourable mention is the result of more than 5,000 votes from professionals and experts who recognise the excellence of the specialists in this ranking. Dr Claudio Vazquez Colomo’s award comes from a result of his excellence in healthcare activity and recognition at a national and international level, as well as his clinical skills, his research, dissemination and training work.
During the voting process, the experts also considered which doctor they would recommend to their personal acquaintances.
