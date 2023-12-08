Andalucia Activates ‘Drought Plus’ Strategy

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 12:15

Water shortage. Credit: R_Tee/Shutterstock.com

The Government of Andalucia has initiated an aggressive strategy named ‘Drought Plus’ to bolster water supply security in drought-stricken areas.

The Andalucian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, outlined its plan to confront the growing water scarcity issue, affecting numerous communities across Andalucia, writes OK Diario.

This initiative, spearheaded by Carmen Crespo, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, is a multifaceted approach to ensure adequate water availability.

Innovative Measures To Combat Water Problem

‘Drought Plus’ encompasses a variety of tactics, ranging from conservation efforts to technological solutions. One of the more novel proposals involves the potential use of ships for transporting substantial quantities of water – between 40,000 and 100,000 cubic meters – to Andalusian ports.

Crespo highlighted, ‘the boat is the last stage if it were necessary, we are going to try to ensure that it is not necessary,’ suggesting ships might be deployed ‘probably’ next summer in some areas.

This strategy also involves the activation and optimisation of boreholes. This will be in addition to the installation of portable desalination plants planned in Marbella and La Axarquia.

These plants are primarily targeted to enhance water security in the provinces of Cadiz and Malaga, with a significant focus on areas facing acute resource scarcity.

Sustainable Solutions

The Drought Plus plan extends beyond immediate relief measures, aiming to fortify the region’s long-term water sustainability.

Emphasis is placed on reclaimed water, promoting tertiary treatment infrastructure in Andalucian treatment plants to produce regenerated water.

The plan also includes improving Drinking Water Treatment Stations (ETAP) and conditioning existing boreholes.

In Almeria’s Levante region, the strategy includes adapting the Cuevas de Almanzora DWTP to utilize dam-stored resources more effectively. It also mentions progress in water regeneration, including expanding infrastructure related to the Vera Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP).

Environmental Commitment

Amidst these developments, the Andalucian Government is preparing to approve the IV Drought Decree in early 2024, targeting the socioeconomic impacts of water scarcity.

This comprehensive approach is part of a broader commitment to environmental sustainability, as evidenced by the recent Government Council meeting.

Councillors discussed strategies for climate risk evaluation, climate change adaptation projects, and a report on greenhouse gas emissions in Andalucian municipalities, highlighting transportation and electricity consumption as major emission sources.