Christmas Begins in Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 12:11

Cartagena Shines: Embracing the Magic of Christmas Image: Cartagena.es

CARTAGENA heralded the onset of Christmas festivities on Tuesday, December 5, as the port city unveiled its long-awaited holiday decorations in an event at the Town Hall square.

Unveiling Christmas Magic

It was a vibrant celebration of colour and fantasy featuring beloved children’s characters and a musical performance on a stage set up beside the Consistorial Palace. Mayor Noelia Arroyo had the honour of pressing the button to switch on over one million eight hundred thousand light points for this Christmas.

‘This moment represents a lively, dynamic, and participative Cartagena, the Cartagena we work for every day, from here, from this Consistorial Palace. Christmas expands this year to more corners, squares in the centre, neighbourhoods, and districts. And there, we want to see all of you. If anyone asks you what to do these days, tell them: ‘Choose Cartagena at Christmas,’ remarked the Cartagena Mayor.

Embracing Holiday Joy

Before the lights came on around 6:30 PM, the municipal Nativity scene was unveiled in Plaza San Francisco. The event featured a performance by the all-female a capella choir, Sonrisas Harmony.

Other Christmas monuments have been installed across the municipality, including luminous curtains, and double arches with stars. Another highlighted zone is Plaza Juan XXIII which features a giant snowman.

