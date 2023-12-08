Christmas treats in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Dec 2023
A TOTAL of 35 groups from the Mijas area gathered on Sunday, November 26, at the Cortijo Don Elías de Las Lagunas, on the occasion of the Christmas treat organised by Mijas Town Hall to celebrate the arrival of the festive season with the family.
“Thanks to these associations there are always activities to attend and there is always movement, this shows that Mijas is a very active municipality, where there is a wealth of people who do their bit to enrich the area,” said the Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, who added that, “we are starting this Christmas early, and we are doing so with a very good atmosphere, where associations and entities meet in a place where you can enjoy homemade food”.
Mijas Town Hall invited all those attending to a hot chocolate, while each of the participating associations set up a stall to offer their Christmas sweets and drinks to all those attending, as well as making themselves known and creating a community with other entities.
Founder of the NGO Diksha Spain, Yovanka Manolovic, said, “congratulations to Mijas Town Hall for the organisation of this event and the support, because it gives more visibility to many associations and NGOs and for us it is an opportunity for people to get to know us”.
