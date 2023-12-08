Costa del Sol – News in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 8:12
Mijas switches on
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
SEVEN men have been arrested and accused of twice kidnapping a businessman from Marbella. Allegedly, those arrested were members of a criminal organisation,of French origin and had kidnapped, on 2 separateoccasions, a businessman from Marbella from whom they demanded a monthly payment of €5,000 a month.
SAN PEDRO Town Hall has announced the decision to cut off the water from the town’s ornamental fountains and instead, “to use these water resources for the irrigation of green areas, so that no litres are wasted”, said councillor, Diego López. Maintenance work will also be carried out while they are not in use.
A COMPLAINT has led to the removal of 5 dogs and 2 parrots which were on display in pet shop ‘My Friends’, located in the Las Lagunas shopping centre in Mijas, which had already been denounced months earlier, according to the animal rights party PACMA.
DESPITE the increase in prices, Christmas dinners are being booked earlier and earlier, the president of the Association of Hoteliers of Malaga believes that this is due to the fear of diners that they will not be able to find a table in a restaurant in December.
HONEY producers in Malaga province have been hit hard by 3 factors: lack of rainfall; varroosis, a disease affecting bees; and competition from cheaper foreign imports particularly from China, Poland and Argentina. As a result, production has fallen by 80% year on year.
MARCOS MISTRY, head chef at Restaurante Marcos in Gijón, has been awarded a Michelin star. Mistry was a student of the Escuela de Hostelería in Benahavis, where he trained and refined his culinary talents. He is also the head of R&D for the group headed by Marcos Granda, which has 7 Michelin Stars in total.
MAYOR of Mijas, Ana Mata, switched on the Christmas lights last Friday. Three and a half million energy-saving LED lights now illuminate more than 30 streets, avenues and squares in Mijas Pueblo, La Cala de Mijas and Las Lagunas. Christmas has now officially started in Mijas as, in addition to the lights, there is now a Christmas market, Father Christmas’s village and a whole series of events and activities culminating in the Three Kings Parade.
Mijas Town Hall has decorated different parts of the municipality with 9,000 plants of various shades that will complete the Christmas decorations and which will bring colour to the town, promote tourism and benefit local businesses. There will be 6,000 cyclamen and 3,000 pascueros. These species have been chosen for their low water consumption and their resistance to adverse weather conditions, which will allow them to last longer. The interiors of the buildings will also be decorated with poinsettias and handmade Christmas trees.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.