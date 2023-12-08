Costa del Sol – News in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 8:12

Kidnapped twice

SEVEN men have been arrested and accused of twice kidnapping a businessman from Marbella. Allegedly, those arrested were members of a criminal organisation,of French origin and had kidnapped, on 2 separateoccasions, a businessman from Marbella from whom they demanded a monthly payment of €5,000 a month.

Empty fountains

SAN PEDRO Town Hall has announced the decision to cut off the water from the town’s ornamental fountains and instead, “to use these water resources for the irrigation of green areas, so that no litres are wasted”, said councillor, Diego López. Maintenance work will also be carried out while they are not in use.

Pet shop

A COMPLAINT has led to the removal of 5 dogs and 2 parrots which were on display in pet shop ‘My Friends’, located in the Las Lagunas shopping centre in Mijas, which had already been denounced months earlier, according to the animal rights party PACMA.

Early booking

DESPITE the increase in prices, Christmas dinners are being booked earlier and earlier, the president of the Association of Hoteliers of Malaga believes that this is due to the fear of diners that they will not be able to find a table in a restaurant in December.

Sweet spot

HONEY producers in Malaga province have been hit hard by 3 factors: lack of rainfall; varroosis, a disease affecting bees; and competition from cheaper foreign imports particularly from China, Poland and Argentina. As a result, production has fallen by 80% year on year.

Star student

MARCOS MISTRY, head chef at Restaurante Marcos in Gijón, has been awarded a Michelin star. Mistry was a student of the Escuela de Hostelería in Benahavis, where he trained and refined his culinary talents. He is also the head of R&D for the group headed by Marcos Granda, which has 7 Michelin Stars in total.

Mijas turns on

MAYOR of Mijas, Ana Mata, switched on the Christmas lights last Friday. Three and a half million energy-saving LED lights now illuminate more than 30 streets, avenues and squares in Mijas Pueblo, La Cala de Mijas and Las Lagunas. Christmas has now officially started in Mijas as, in addition to the lights, there is now a Christmas market, Father Christmas’s village and a whole series of events and activities culminating in the Three Kings Parade.

9,000 plants

Mijas Town Hall has decorated different parts of the municipality with 9,000 plants of various shades that will complete the Christmas decorations and which will bring colour to the town, promote tourism and benefit local businesses. There will be 6,000 cyclamen and 3,000 pascueros. These species have been chosen for their low water consumption and their resistance to adverse weather conditions, which will allow them to last longer. The interiors of the buildings will also be decorated with poinsettias and handmade Christmas trees.