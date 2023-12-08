Dani Garcia at Carrefour

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 12:10

Selection Carrefour & Lord Dani Photo: Carrefour

Carrefour has launched, “Selection Carrefour & Lord Dani”, a line of Carrefour branded products together with the renowned Costa del Sol chef Dani García.

The chef has shared his experience and expertise to create exclusive recipes together with Carrefour and its manufacturers. The products can now be found in Carrefour Market hypermarkets and supermarkets as well as at www.carrefour.es.

The launch of this new range of Carrefour products is part of the collaboration agreement between Dani García, brand ambassador and the retailer, with the aim of bringing top quality cuisine at the best price to all households, especially at Christmas.

Beatriz Faustino, Marketing and Communication Director of Carrefour explains: “Dani García is the best ambassador for our Carrefour brand as we share the same purpose: to make this cuisine accessible to all customers”.

Dani García said, “It is a project that I am particularly excited about. With it, I have been able to express my passion for cooking with local products and the possibility of these creations reaching as many homes as possible”.

The range offers innovative dishes with affordable recipes interpreted by Dani García, which can be enjoyed in at home. For example, you can find a free-range chicken stuffed with foie mousse, quince jelly and sweet wine for €3 per person; roast turkey with apricots, dates and Iberian ham, ready to heat and serve for €5 per person or Dani García’s famous hamburgers for €3 per person.