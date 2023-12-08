End of year Fun Run in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 14:48

Fun Run Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

SPORT, celebration and solidarity will end the year in the San Silvestre of Torremolinos. The race, now in its 7th year, will start in the Plaza Federico García Lorca and finish in the Plaza de La Nogalera. The Councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, said that, “the sporting event will prioritise the participatory and festive nature, a day that will also benefit charities”.

The competition will start in the Plaza Federico García Lorca on December 31 from 11am and will have a 3-kilometre route that will run through the city centre, finishing in the Plaza de La Nogalera.

“There is no better way to end the year than doing sport, so I encourage all Torremolinos and athletes from the province to register for free in this San Silvestre, fun is guaranteed,” said Alcaide, who encouraged participants to dress up in costume to enjoy this festive day even more.

Those interested in finishing the year running can already register their presence in the sporting event through the website www.pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es or on the day of the race from 10.30 am.

The runners are asked bring non-perishable food, clothes, toys, books or household goods, material that will be donated to the Manantial Aguaviva Association, which will be in charge of distributing it to those people who need it most.