Estepona Twinning agreement

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 10:16

Twinning Agreement Photo: Estepona Town Hall

THE mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, has held a working meeting with Petr Kratochvíl, councillor responsible for public transport in the Czech city of Brno, and members of his team.

The Mayor announced that both councils are working on a proposal for the twinning of these 2 towns, which share a common interest in the preservation of historical spaces, a commitment to the creation of green areas and the revitalisation of these areas through cultural projects.

The mayor said that the teams will work together on future tourism and cultural activities that will have an impact on the quality of life of the citizens of both towns.