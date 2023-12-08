Food Safety Body Issue Allergy Alert

By John Ensor • Updated: 08 Dec 2023 • 11:00

Image of chocolate bar. Credit: Youproduction/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has issued a critical alert regarding a popular chocolate product.

On Thursday, December 7, Aesan highlighted a serious concern for individuals with allergies to milk, almonds, soy, and eggs.

They identified a specific Toblerone milk chocolate product, containing nougat (10%), honey, and almonds, which has been sold without declaring these allergens. According to Telecinco, the product in question weighs 100 grams and carries the barcode number 7614500010013.

Undeclared Allergens Pose Health Hazard

The undeclared ingredients pose a significant risk for those with specific food intolerances or allergies. Notably, the product is packaged with various expiration dates: 12/8/2024, 12/15/2024, 12/25/2024, 12/26/2024, 01/07/2025, and 01/24/2025.

Initially distributed across numerous autonomous communities in Spain, with the notable exceptions of La Rioja, Ceuta, and Melilla, there remains a potential for further redistribution. This situation could extend the risk to these regions as well.

Aesan’s Recommendations And Measures

The Spanish Food Safety body issued the warning on Twitter/X: ‘Exclusively for people allergic or intolerant to milk, almond, soy and egg: presence of milk, almond, soy and egg in milk chocolate with nougat (10 %) honey and almonds not declared on the labelling in Spanish.’

As a precaution, Aesan advises those with allergies or intolerance to the mentioned ingredients to avoid consuming this chocolate. For others, the product is deemed safe.

Aesan’s statement clarified that ‘the company itself reported the incident to the competent authorities so as not to make unsafe food available to the population.’ This proactive measure by the company aims to prevent health risks to the public.

Ensuring Consumer Safety

The incident underscores the importance of accurate food labelling, especially for allergen information. Aesan’s timely response and the manufacturer’s cooperation demonstrate a commitment to consumer safety and the seriousness with which food allergens are treated.

While the product is safe for the general population, it’s crucial for individuals with allergies to milk, almonds, soy, and eggs to exercise caution and avoid this specific Toblerone product.