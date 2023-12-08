By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 20:36

Fuengirola's Green Lung Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

THE work on the Parque de La Loma, the great green lung of Fuengirola, is in its final stages, as the Mayor announced during a visit to the area, which is located on a plot of almost 30,000 square metres; the equivalent of 3 standard football pitches. Once the work has been completed, it will be the largest recreational facility in the town and will have sporting, leisure and relaxation areas for all tastes and ages.

“We are very close to starting to enjoy the largest open-air space dedicated to leisure, sport and recreation. The works are nearing completion and will be a revitalising factor for this developing area. By the end of this year, we will be able to open it to the public”, said the Mayor.

The new space will have a climbing wall, a 7-a-side football pitch with artificial grass, paddle tennis, handball and volleyball courts, a pump track (BMX-type obstacle course for bicycles), running lanes, a cycle lane for adults and another cycle lane for children.

The project also has areas for walking and relaxation among the more than 16,000 square metres of landscaped areas. More than 300 trees and some 11,000 shrubs have been planted for this purpose. There are picnic areas and a central square where public events of all kinds can be held. “In short, an ideal place to promote healthy living and enjoy with family or friends, activities or outdoor recreation”, said the Mayor.