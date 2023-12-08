By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 20:36
Fuengirola's Green Lung
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
THE work on the Parque de La Loma, the great green lung of Fuengirola, is in its final stages, as the Mayor announced during a visit to the area, which is located on a plot of almost 30,000 square metres; the equivalent of 3 standard football pitches. Once the work has been completed, it will be the largest recreational facility in the town and will have sporting, leisure and relaxation areas for all tastes and ages.
“We are very close to starting to enjoy the largest open-air space dedicated to leisure, sport and recreation. The works are nearing completion and will be a revitalising factor for this developing area. By the end of this year, we will be able to open it to the public”, said the Mayor.
The new space will have a climbing wall, a 7-a-side football pitch with artificial grass, paddle tennis, handball and volleyball courts, a pump track (BMX-type obstacle course for bicycles), running lanes, a cycle lane for adults and another cycle lane for children.
The project also has areas for walking and relaxation among the more than 16,000 square metres of landscaped areas. More than 300 trees and some 11,000 shrubs have been planted for this purpose. There are picnic areas and a central square where public events of all kinds can be held. “In short, an ideal place to promote healthy living and enjoy with family or friends, activities or outdoor recreation”, said the Mayor.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.