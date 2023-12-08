Gang Targeted Businessmen And Directors

By John Ensor • Updated: 08 Dec 2023 • 15:07

Police seizures in gang arrests. Credit: PoliciaNacional.es

The former director of a football club was targeted by a gang in Madrid as part of an extortion racket.

A report on Friday, December 8 from the National Police reveals how they recently uncovered a criminal organisation in Madrid that tried to extort money from businessmen and managers.

In June, following a complaint from a former football club director about threatening phone calls demanding a staggering $500,000 over an alleged breach of contract with a Mexican promoter, the National Police launched an investigation.

This probe led to the arrest of five individuals, including an Argentine and a Bulgarian, both with prior involvement in similar crimes. The events unfolded in Madrid, but their implications are far-reaching.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

The investigation, which took six months, revealed the criminal organisation’s extent. The ring, specialising in extorting business executives and managers, was finally dismantled. Among those arrested, one was already known to the police for his dangerous tendencies and past similar offences.

Methods Of Operation

This operation wasn’t just about intimidation. The primary suspects used debt collection agencies as a front and resorted to unlawful and forceful tactics. Their targets were typically businesspeople, with demands for payment in cash or digital currencies.

Evidence Gathered

The police’s meticulous work led to two house searches, one in Aravaca and another in Las Rozas. A significant haul was recovered €15,000 in cash, laptops, two firearms, six knives, frequency jammers, tracking devices, microcameras, 14 mobile phones, two vehicles, luxury watches, an abundance of anabolics, and vital documents. These items paint a clear picture of a well-organised criminal network.