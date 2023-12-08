Gang Targeted Businessmen And Directors

By John Ensor •
Updated: 08 Dec 2023 • 15:07
Police seizures in gang arrests.
Credit: PoliciaNacional.es
The former director of a football club was targeted by a gang in Madrid as part of an extortion racket.
A report on Friday, December 8 from the National Police reveals how they recently uncovered a criminal organisation in Madrid that tried to extort money from businessmen and managers.
In June, following a complaint from a former football club director about threatening phone calls demanding a staggering $500,000 over an alleged breach of contract with a Mexican promoter, the National Police launched an investigation.
This probe led to the arrest of five individuals, including an Argentine and a Bulgarian, both with prior involvement in similar crimes. The events unfolded in Madrid, but their implications are far-reaching.
The investigation, which took six months, revealed the criminal organisation’s extent. The ring, specialising in extorting business executives and managers, was finally dismantled. Among those arrested, one was already known to the police for his dangerous tendencies and past similar offences.
This operation wasn’t just about intimidation. The primary suspects used debt collection agencies as a front and resorted to unlawful and forceful tactics. Their targets were typically businesspeople, with demands for payment in cash or digital currencies.
The police’s meticulous work led to two house searches, one in Aravaca and another in Las Rozas. A significant haul was recovered €15,000 in cash, laptops, two firearms, six knives, frequency jammers, tracking devices, microcameras, 14 mobile phones, two vehicles, luxury watches, an abundance of anabolics, and vital documents. These items paint a clear picture of a well-organised criminal network.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.