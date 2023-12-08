Heroic Firefighters Save Two Children

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 14:28
Fearless Firefighters
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria
TWO children, who were trapped inside a house that suddenly caught fire on Wednesday December 6, were rescued at the last minute by firefighters.
The incident took place in El Ejido, Almeria, at around 8am on the Spanish public holiday, Constitution Day. According to the authorities, emergency number 112 received a call at 8.20am, reporting that a house was on fire on Valencia Street and that two children were believed to be trapped on the roof. The coordinating centre acted swiftly, immediately notifying the Poniente Firefighters, as well as the Local Police, who quickly mobilised and rushed to the scene.
Luckily, they arrived just in time, and managed to rescue the trapped children from the blaze. They were then transferred directly to hospital and are reported to have suffered from smoke poisoning, but thankfully are expected to make a full recovery.
According to firefighters, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and has left damage to two rooms on the ground floor of the house.
Hail to our heroes! Who are always on call to save the day.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.