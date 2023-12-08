Heroic Firefighters Save Two Children

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 14:28

Fearless Firefighters Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

TWO children, who were trapped inside a house that suddenly caught fire on Wednesday December 6, were rescued at the last minute by firefighters.

The incident took place in El Ejido, Almeria, at around 8am on the Spanish public holiday, Constitution Day. According to the authorities, emergency number 112 received a call at 8.20am, reporting that a house was on fire on Valencia Street and that two children were believed to be trapped on the roof. The coordinating centre acted swiftly, immediately notifying the Poniente Firefighters, as well as the Local Police, who quickly mobilised and rushed to the scene.

Luckily, they arrived just in time, and managed to rescue the trapped children from the blaze. They were then transferred directly to hospital and are reported to have suffered from smoke poisoning, but thankfully are expected to make a full recovery.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and has left damage to two rooms on the ground floor of the house.

Hail to our heroes! Who are always on call to save the day.