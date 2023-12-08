Italy: News in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 11:48

Phone anxiety Photo - Giorgia Meloni with Narendra Modi: Wikimedia CC / MEAphotogallery

Private collection

A MISSING work by Botticelli worth €100 million has been found in a private house in a suburb of Naples. The painting was commissioned by the Roman Catholic Church in 1470 and had been listed as missing since the 1980s. Italian authorities are currently investigating its legal ownership and considering its possible public display as Italy has strict regulations regarding private ownership of important works of art.

Italy’s prime minister is once again the centre of media attention. While taking a selfie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Giorgia Meloni showed off an iPhone case printed with quotes entitled “Affirmations for Anxiety“, the sleeve displayed 20 phrases in English including: “Tomorrow is a new day”, “My anxiety does not define me” and “It’s OK to say no for my mental health”.