Marbella leaflet drop

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 08 Dec 2023 • 8:24

Leaflet Drop Photo: Marbella Town Hall

MARBELLA City Council will distribute 5,000 information leaflets to publicise the Christmas programme organised in collaboration with neighbourhood organisations, which will include some 20 activities and events.

The councillor for Citizen Participation, Enrique Rodríguez, presented the initiative together with the councillor for Fiestas, Yolanda Marín, and said that, “this year we want to go a step further so that residents and visitors can get to know all the events that are organised by the groups in the different neighbourhoods and districts of the municipality”.

The activities included in the ‘Christmas among neighbours’ programme include: a chocolate party; a living nativity scene in the botanical garden of El Ángel; a Christmas party for children and many more activities. Rodríguez said that, “in addition to all these activities, there will be events organised by the Town Hall all of which are completely free.

Photo: Marbella Town Hall