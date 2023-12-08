More traffic fines

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 11:24

Traffic fines Photo: Shutterstock

WITH the discussions underway for the municipal budgets for 2024, which foresees a record revenue figure of €373 million in Marbella, the amount to be obtained from traffic fines is rising by 13%.

The penalties for traffic offences, such as bad parking, speeding or using a mobile phone while driving, among others are set to increase next year and this comes after a rise of 25% in 2023 and 44% in 2022. It is estimated that €8,500,000 will be collected from traffic fines, compared to the €7,500,000 in 2023. The rise in fines is mainly down to the implementation of new radar traps.

The main source of revenue for Marbella remains the Urban Property Tax (IBI), which is estimated to increase to nearly €130 million, some €4 million more than the current year. The Tax on Construction (ICIO), will also rise to over €30 million, €6 million more than 2023.