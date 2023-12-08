Should you make your bed every morning?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 11:51

Sort out the sheets? Credit: Commons/maxronnersjoh

GROWING up, most of us were taught to make our bed first thing in the morning, but new studies are showing that may not be the best thing to do.

Making your bed can be a great start to the morning. Many life coaches claim this simple act offers an instant sense of order and control, having a positive impact on your entire day. When we were younger, many of us were told to make our bed to ‘make the room look tidy’, as well as giving our mothers one less job to do! However, some sleep experts have recently come forward, stating that making the bed every morning could actually be doing more harm than good. According to them, a made bed is not as hygienic as an unmade and aired bed, as tucking in those sheets tightly could harbour more bacteria, as well as potentially damaging your mattress in the process.

According to The Sleep Council the average adult loses 285ml of fluid each night, which may be even more here in Spain as higher temperatures equal higher fluid loss. If a bed is immediately made in the morning, there is far more of that moisture getting trapped within the sheets. “When we make our bed the next morning we are preventing that moisture from evaporating, meaning it has nowhere else to go and remains within the mattress and bedding, which can lead to bacteria build up and damage.”, explained Martin Gill, who is the Managing Director of a luxury mattress and bed retailer.

Nevertheless, many of us feel that having a neat and tidy bed helps our house and even mind feel organised. Euro Weekly News spoke to Chantelle Elmes who said that “I need to get into a made bed at night in order for me to have a calming sleep environment, making the bed also sets the tone for my entire day, I will not be stopping that anytime soon!”

Experts have put forward a compromise on this, suggesting that people strip their bed back, open windows and allow the mattress to breathe, instead of fully making it.

Do you make your bed every morning for peace of mind? Or will you be trying this new method of letting it air and leaving it a little dishevelled for the day?