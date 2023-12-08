By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 8:15

Solidarity Awards Photo: Marbella Town Hall

MARBELLA City Council last week recognised the work of volunteers in the municipality with the Solidarity Awards 2023, an event that took place at the Hospital Real de la Misericordia.

The councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, accompanied the different organisations attending and said that, “it is essential to highlight the value of the service provided by this group, because thanks to their commitment and dedication they create links, give a voice to the most vulnerable groups and are the first to act in times of crisis, as was shown with the pandemic”.

This year’s nominations were selected by the Volunteering Platform from among those submitted by local non-profit associations. The award in the youth category went to Johana Quintero Scott, from the Ángel Rivière autism association, and in the veteran category Silvia López Álvarez, from the Global Gift Foundation’s Casa Ángeles was recognised.