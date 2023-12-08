The Charity trees of Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 17:01

Charity tree route Photo: Mijas Town Hall

FROM December 8 to January 5, residents and tourists in Mijas will be able to visit the Charity Tree Route, now in its 8th year, which on this occasion has a total of 17 trees made exclusively with recycled material, and all funds raised will go to the neediest families.

“All the money raised will go to Cáritas Parroquial or to a project of Cáritas Diocesana”, said María Jesús Moreno, a member of the organising charity, who told a press conference about some of the locations of these solidarity trees. “The route will start at the library, and will continue through AFA Mijas, at the Juzgado de Paz, in calle Málaga, in Mijas Natural, and will end at the Siete Caños square”, said Moreno.

People who wish to collaborate with this campaign can do so by donating €1 when they buy the promotional leaflet at the points set up by the organisation, including the Tourist Office, the Botello Pharmacy and the 7 Caños parapharmacy.

In this leaflet there is a map with the entire route and the location of each of the 17 trees taking part, as well as a window with three blank boxes for the public to vote for the three best trees. On January 5, all participants will be entered into a draw for gifts, which have been donated to the cause by the traders, associations and neighbours of Mijas.