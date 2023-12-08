The Global Gift Foundation is holding its first Christmas gala in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 17:57

Global Gift Gala Photo: Facebook / Global Gift Foundation

After 11 editions in summer, the Global Gift Foundation has announced it is holding a charity gala at Christmas. This first edition of the Christmas Global Gift Gala will take place at Puente Romano Beach Resort on Friday, December 22 from 7.30pm. Tickets for the Gala can be booked at www.globalgiftgala.com

The event is being co-hosted by businesswoman and philanthropist Maria Bravo and American actor Gary Dourdan, while actress Brigitte Nielsen will receive an award, honouring her with the Global Gift Good Will Ambassador award for the support to Global Gift Foundation.

Starting at 7.30pm with the red carpet and cocktail reception, there will be a gala dinner at 8.30pm followed byperformances and a live auction. British presenter Nick Ede, and actress, singer and DJ, Denise Van Outenwill share Master of Ceremonies duties. A performance by the Gypsy Kings promises an unforgettable eveningand, at the after party, Denise Van Outen will be playing the best music to keep everyone dancing.

The beneficiary organisation of this gala will be Casa Ángeles, a day centre for children and young people with special needs, located in Marbella. The centre offers individualised therapies adapted to the needs of each child and promotes participation in group activities and collaborative projects to promote social integration.

The Global Gift Foundation is a humanitarian Non-Profit organization. It was founded in 2013 by María Bravo, with the aim of creating a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families, who are in a situation of vulnerability and/or at risk of social exclusion. The Global Gift Foundation started by supporting other Non-Profit organizations, since the foundation grew, it was able to expand its field of action, developing its own projects to meet its objectives. The Foundation has already organized 11 solidarity galas in summer in Marbella, becoming an unmissable event with celebrities.