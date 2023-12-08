By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 9:57
Tourism Triumph: Alicante Secures €65 Million for Green Initiatives. Image: Lucian Milasan / Shutterstock.com.
The Valencian government has successfully orchestrated the allocation of funds for tourism sustainability initiatives in the province of Alicante, with more than €65 million officially earmarked.
The agreement was solidified through the signatures of mayors representing 16 municipalities in the province.
Across the entire Valencian Community, a substantial sum of €170 million has been designated for 61 distinct sustainability plans, currently in progress and set to unfold across the region until 2026.
The distribution strategy aligns with the tourist influence in each province, as explained by Councillor Nuria Montes.
Specifically, Alicante will receive €65.5 million, Castellón €23.5 million, and Valencia €46 million.
The remaining twenty million will be allocated to central destination initiatives.
Carlos Mazón, the president of the Consell, underscored the Generalitat’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.
Notably, it was revealed that the Tourism department has initiated the process to obtain the Aenor certificate as a “sustainable tourist destination,” a pioneering move that would make the Valencian Community the first autonomous region in Spain to achieve this recognition.
Mazón emphasised the rigorous nature of this accreditation and championed the maturity, professionalism, and innovative spirit of the local tourism sector.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
