A New Dining Experience in the Port of Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 7:00

Experience culinary brilliance at 'Cuarentaytrés' Image: cuarentaytres.com

GRUPO ZAMORA proudly inaugurated its latest hospitality venture, ‘Cuarentaytrés,’ (forty-three) in the bustling Port of Cartagena on Wednesday, December 6. The company behind Licor 43 has invested approximately €3 million and will employ 45 people for this ambitious project.

Innovative Dining Spaces

Headlining the establishment is renowned two-Michelin-starred chef Pablo González-Conejero of La Cabaña Buenavista in El Palmar Murcia, spearheading the gastronomic endeavour. Emphasising local produce and collaboration with regional talents across all sectors.

Spanning 2,000 square metres and accommodating 450 diners across the basement, ground, mezzanine, and first floors, ‘Cuarentaytrés’ boasts a mesmerising show cooking space, a 180-seat restaurant, and the scenic Mirador del Puerto (Port viewing area). The first floor, designed for events, offers breathtaking views of the bay, it even includes a dedicated area for brides on their special day.

Operating from Tuesday to Sunday, with Monday and Sunday evenings off, ‘Cuarentaytrés’ stands as Grupo Zamora’s tribute to Cartagena—a culinary and touristic project that embraces the essence of this vibrant city.

