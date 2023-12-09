A night at the museum

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 13:31

La Malagueña Sinfónica Photo: Facebook / La Malagueña Sinfónica

THE month of December is full of activities and concerts to celebrate the Christmas season in Malaga. In particular, the Museo Carmen Thyssen offers an extensive programme throughout this month to celebrate Christmas with free concerts.

Since the end of November, the Neapolitan nativity scene at the Museo Carmen Thyssen has also been available to view in the museum’s courtyard, free of charge, with no need to buy a museum ticket.

In addition, the Christmas concerts held throughout the month in the Patio de Columnas will also be completely free of charge, also without the need to purchase a ticket for the museum. The concerts, by different choirs and orchestras, can be enjoyed on December 15, 19, 20 and 21, usually at 7:30 pm. Among the choirs performing are Pan con Aceite, Discantus, Voces para el recuerdo, Stretto Wind Quintet and Voces del Sol, as well as the orchestra La Malagueña Sinfónica.