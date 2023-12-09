Casares Canta for Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 15:39

Casares Canta Photo: Flickr CC / Rondalla Azahara

RECOVERING the essence of the old Christmas when musicians strolled through the streets of the village singing Christmas carols is the main objective of the Coral Navideña de Casares, a musical project led by the local artist Iván Tocón ‘Tomatito de Casares’.

Around 35 people, many of them from the Coro Romero de la Hermandad de la Virgen del Rosario del Campo, have joined this initiative, which will also include some members of the old rondallas, such as Santiago Ruiz.

This project, which has the collaboration of the Casares Town Hall, will be officially launched on Friday, December 15 with ‘Casares canta a la Navidad’, a show of traditional and flamenco carols which will take place in the Plaza de España at 6pm.

Another important date for the Coral Navideña de Casares will take place on December 24, when the group will offer a recital of Christmas carols during the traditional Misa del Gallo (Midnight Mass).

In addition, as the director explained, the aim is to go out and sing in the streets of the village as the rondallas used to do in the old days, and to bring this essence of the old town to Secadero and Casares Costa as well.

“We are very excited to be able to recover the essence of the old Christmas. It is a project that I started more than a year ago, but for personal reasons I have not been able to carry out until now, this is a gift that we want to give to the whole town of Casares,” said Tocón.

In the old rondallas the singers were dressed as shepherds, in this case they will wear black attire with ponchos and red scarves. But, with the same aim of brightening up the festive season, they will go through the streets singing carols and songs from Flamenco culture.