Christmas games in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 11:23

Games in Torremolinos Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

COUNCILLOR for Youth of the Torremolinos Town Hall, Francisco García Macías, accompanied by representatives of Studio Dflow and La Máquina Imaginaria, announced a special Christmas programme organised by the Youth Area, which will offer K-pop Masterclass, Gastronomy Workshops and activities with board games, all free of charge and targeted at young people in the area.

“The Torremolinos Youth Department has prepared a series of activities for our youngest residents and visitors during these days, so that they can have fun and enjoy activities specially designed for them,” explained the councillor.

On December 26 and 28 in the Plaza Costa del Sol, from midday until 2pm there will be a K-pop Masterclass, taught by Studio Dflow, a school that since 2007 is dedicated to urban dance of all styles and has great professionals, having participated in countless events in and out of the province.

K-pop is a style of music from South Korea that is made up of different types of music popular in the Asian country. It has evolved over time, however, and has become attached to styles from the West, such as rock, jazz, hip-hop, reggae, country and classical music. The initial aim of this movement has been to have a wide reach and receptivity worldwide by mixing rhythms, breaking the language barrier. K-pop fosters creativity, boosts self-esteem and provides opportunities for young people to socialise.

On December 27 and January 3 there will be a Gastronomy Workshop for young people, which will be run by the young chef of the Universidad Popular de Torremolinos, who will introduce participants to the culinary world. It will take place at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

On January 2, 3 and 4, the Área Joven has organised a Board Games Conference in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre from 6pm to 9pm to enjoy for 3 hours more than 500 different games, 1 giant game per day, raffles among the participants, gifts for the winners, a stand with games and the latest novelties presented in the last edition of BGC, all with the guarantee and professionalism of the Imaginary Machine.

García Macías concluded by saying that, “young people are the future of our city and it is important to offer them the opportunities they need to develop and grow”. All the activities are free of charge.