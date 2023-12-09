By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 19:48

Dance and feeling Photo: Mijas Tourist Office

THE Mijas Pueblo Tourist Office is hosting an exhibition throughout the month of December by Pedro Benítez Paloma ‘Zetineb’, a painter from Malaga based in La Cala de Mijas, who is showing a collection of 13 works, focusing on the human figure, the face and, especially, the gaze.

‘Danza y sentimiento’ (Dance and feeling) is the name of the collection, which includes works dedicated to ballet, others to flamenco and several portraits of people of different ethnicities. “Many people tell me that my works express a lot of feeling through the gaze, and this is something to which I really dedicate a lot of time and attention”, explained the artist.

This is the first time that the painter from Malaga has exhibited in Mijas having previously exhibited in other cities such as Madrid, Barcelona and Paris. The exhibition will remain at the Mijas Pueblo Tourist Office throughout the month of December, from Monday to Friday, during normal opening hours.