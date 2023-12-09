By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 19:48
Dance and feeling
Photo: Mijas Tourist Office
THE Mijas Pueblo Tourist Office is hosting an exhibition throughout the month of December by Pedro Benítez Paloma ‘Zetineb’, a painter from Malaga based in La Cala de Mijas, who is showing a collection of 13 works, focusing on the human figure, the face and, especially, the gaze.
‘Danza y sentimiento’ (Dance and feeling) is the name of the collection, which includes works dedicated to ballet, others to flamenco and several portraits of people of different ethnicities. “Many people tell me that my works express a lot of feeling through the gaze, and this is something to which I really dedicate a lot of time and attention”, explained the artist.
This is the first time that the painter from Malaga has exhibited in Mijas having previously exhibited in other cities such as Madrid, Barcelona and Paris. The exhibition will remain at the Mijas Pueblo Tourist Office throughout the month of December, from Monday to Friday, during normal opening hours.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.