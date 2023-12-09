Free parish concerts in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 14:35

Free concerts Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

TORREMOLINOS to offer a series of free concerts as part of its Christmas programme taking place between December 16 and January, 6 and will be performed by different groups such as the Choir of the Basilica of Santa María de la Victoria, the Torremolinos Choir and the Santa María del Mar Choir, among others.

Councillor for Culture, Events and Traditions, José Manuel Ruiz, said, “We are very happy with the involvement of all the parishes and the participating groups, for the enthusiasm they have shown. We invite all residents and visitors to Torremolinos to participate in these activities included in the Christmas programme, which we are convinced will be as successful as last year”.

The first of the events will take place on Saturday, December 16 in the Parish Church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen where at 7pm a mass will be sung by the Torremolinos Choir under the direction of Rosana Dalmasso.

On Wednesday, December 20 in the Parish Church of San Miguel Arcángel, at 8pm, there will be a concert by the Choir of the Basilica of Santa María de la Victoria under the direction of Mario Porras.

On Thursday, December 21 the Parish Church of Cristo Resucitado will host at 8pm, a concert by the Instrumental Ensemble of the Municipal School of Music of Torremolinos conducted by Juan Manuel Santos.

On Friday, December 22 the Parish Church of Madre del Buen Consejo will host at 8pm a concert by the Musical-Vocal Choir ‘Voces para el Recuerdo’ (Voices for Remembrance) under the direction of Miguel Mora.

On Saturday, December 23 in the Santa María del Mar Parish Church at 7.15pm there will be a concert by the Santa María del Mar Choir and the Ensemble Musical Cadenza conducted by Juan Manuel Santos.

On Monday, January 1, 2024 the Santa María del Mar Parish Church will host an organ and flute concert by Juan Manuel Santos and Keiko Takeuchi at 7.15pm.

Finally, on Wednesday, January 6 at 7.45pm in the Parish Church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen there will be a concert by Theodor Tenor.

The concerts will be accompanied by a charity collection of non-perishable foodstuffs. All concerts are free of charge.