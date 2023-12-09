‘Give Art For Christmas’ in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 19:35

The Art Fair Credit: Ayuntamiento de Aguilas

LAST Tuesday, December 5, the inauguration of the solidarity painting exhibition “Give yourself, give art for Christmas” took place in Aguilas, Almeria.

This was an event that, for the third consecutive year, the Aguilas Mental Health Association has been able to make a reality. This is thanks to the artists Pilar Espinosa and Jose Luis Perez who have contributed generously by donating their tiles, paintings, paintings and ceramics to the association.

The event took place in the Hall of Mirrors of the Casino de Aguilas, where the President of the Association, Felipe Soler, warmly thanked the artists for their generous initiative. Both responded by highlighting the importance of mental health as an essential part of people’s well being and expressed their personal commitment to this cause.

Present, among many others, was the Mayor of Aguilas, Mari Carmen Moreno, along with councilors from the town corporation and local associations.

The exhibition will be open until December 10 and can be visited from 5pm to 9pm, including weekends and holidays.