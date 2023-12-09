Immigration for and against in the EU

By Linda Hall • Updated: 09 Dec 2023 • 16:45

REFUGEES: Many would like to see their numbers reduced Photo credit: unhcr.org

THE European Union’s recent European Social Survey (ESS) revealed that Portugal is increasingly receptive to immigration.

According to the ESS findings, this is a trend which has steadily increased since 2000 in Spain, the UK and Norway as well as Portugal.

The 59,685 people across Europe who took part in the study included 1,838 participants from Portugal where the perception of immigration as a threat from an economic point of view has fallen from Level Six (on a scale of one to 10) to just above Level Four. This puts the country slightly below the average for other EU countries which were studied.

Regarding the perception of immigrants as a cultural threat, Portugal’s score of Level Six in 2002 has fallen below Level Five, in line with most of the other participating countries.

Another study on immigration, carried out in Finland at the other end of Europe for the Foundation for Municipal Development (Kaks), found that 53 per cent of Finns would be prepared to welcome workers from other parts of the EU to the region where they lived.

In contrast, only 39 per cent said they would welcome immigrant workers from outside Europe while just 30 per cent of participants were happy with the current situation.

Twenty-five per cent wanted a reduction in the current level of non-EU workers.

Refugees and asylum-seekers prompted more negative attitudes, with almost 40 per cent of respondents saying they would like to see their numbers reduced in the area where they lived.

Twenty-two per cent would be happy to see more refugees and asylum-seekers, they told researchers.