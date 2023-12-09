Live Painting event

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 9:14
Live Painting
photo: Facebook / Jean-Antoine Hierro
HEAD to the Grande Art Estate gallery in Manilva for the 1st charity art event in collaboration with the remarkable Global Gift Foundation.
The evening features live painting by renowned artist Jean-Antoine Hierro: witness the magic as he creates captivating artwork during the event.
Attendance at this charity event will also make a meaningful difference by supporting charity projects for children, health, women, and social aid, as a percentage of sales will be generously donated to the Global Gift Foundation.
The date is Friday, December 15 from 7pm until 11pm and the live painting by Hierro
will be at 8pm. Contact the venue for further information: Grande HQ Ctra. N-340, KM. 142,5, 29692, Manilva, Phone – 952 180 705 or email info@grandeartestate.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.