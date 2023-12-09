Live Painting event

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 9:14

Live Painting photo: Facebook / Jean-Antoine Hierro

HEAD to the Grande Art Estate gallery in Manilva for the 1st charity art event in collaboration with the remarkable Global Gift Foundation.

The evening features live painting by renowned artist Jean-Antoine Hierro: witness the magic as he creates captivating artwork during the event.

Attendance at this charity event will also make a meaningful difference by supporting charity projects for children, health, women, and social aid, as a percentage of sales will be generously donated to the Global Gift Foundation.

The date is Friday, December 15 from 7pm until 11pm and the live painting by Hierro

will be at 8pm. Contact the venue for further information: Grande HQ Ctra. N-340, KM. 142,5, 29692, Manilva, Phone – 952 180 705 or email info@grandeartestate.com