Madrid to host interactive “Pixar World”

By Cole Sinanian • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 12:17

IFEMA complex in Madrid. Credit: IFEMA

HAVE you ever wanted to shake Wall-E’s hand, hang with Buzz Lightyear or be Ratatouille’s sous-chef? If the answer is yes, you may want to plan a visit to “Pixar World” in Madrid. The exhibition arrived in Spain on Tuesday, and celebrates the company’s intangible connection to the hearts and minds of people everywhere.

High Demand

According to El Español, the exhibition is being held in pavilion 5.1 of Madrid’s IFEMA exhibition centre. The doors opened on December 5, and, although the exhibition will remain open until April 22, more than 80,000 tickets have already been sold, with all of the first few days sold out.

The touring exhibition began in Brazil, starting in São Paulo then travelling to Rio de Janeiro, before finally making its way to Madrid, the first European city to host the exhibition.

Fun For Everyone

The 13 interactive rooms that make up the exhibit required a year of planning, a cargo plane, and weeks of transportation time. It’s meant to be enjoyable to both children and adults, consisting of an interactive, 3D experience, complete with life-size representations of the characters we know and love. According to the exhibition’s creative director, the experience is meant to evoke a spectrum of emotions, from sadness to joy to humour.

Visitors can, for example, sit with elderly Up protagonist Carl in his house, which is meant to evoke the sense of loss he feels for his wife, who passes away in the film.

“We want those who come to the exhibition to be able to enter the world of our films and be part of them in a way that they have never experienced before,” said Creative Director Jay Ward to El Español.

“Each space is different,” he continued. “For us, the important thing is that an emotional connection arises between the visitors and the characters.”