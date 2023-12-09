Music in Estepona at Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 12:26
Massimo Giordano
Photo: Facebook / Massimo Giordano
THE Sound of Christmas comes to the Felipe VI Auditorium in Estepona with the tenor Massimo Giordano and the soprano Ester Kandinova, together with the pianist Nelson Calzi. Famous opera arias, operetta duets and Christmas songs will be sung on Friday, December 15 at 8pm.
Massimo Giordano is one of the most outstanding tenors on the international opera scene. The Italian tenor, known around the world for his powerful and emotive performances, will perform alongside the young Russian soprano Ester Kandinova and both will be accompanied by virtuoso pianist Nelson Calzi, one of the leading pianists at Italy’s La Scala theatre.
The repertoire will include the most beautiful opera arias, operetta duets, Christmas melodies and songs, in a show that will enchant and captivate the audience in the buildup to the festive season.
Tickets are on sale at www.soldoutticketbox.com, in the international events section.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
