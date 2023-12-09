New Year Top 5 things to do

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 10:17

New Year Top 5 Photo: Shutterstock

It’s getting close to the end of the year and, if you haven’t already booked your spot to celebrate New Year’s Eve, here is a rundown of 5 venues to help you choose.

The Clubhouse at the Marbella Club Hotel is perhaps the most iconic and elegant place to ring in the New Year in style with the finest cuisine with a special 5-course menu, expertly paired with wines selected by Sommelier Ángel González. The gala dinner and party with a premium open bar, live music, and DJ sessions is €1,250 per person.

There are 2 options at the Kempinski Hotel in Estepona for an evening filled with elegance and flair there is a 6-course meal from 7.30pm in the graceful surroundings of the L’Ortolan Restaurant: price per adult is €150; a whisky pairing per person is an additional €55 and a wine pairing per person is €45. There is also a lavish New Year’s Eve buffet accompanied by live music at Il-Kappella at €150 per person.

The prestigious Coto Restaurant in Benahavis is offering a 10-course gastronomic feast with free-flowing house wine / house beer and finished off with a house liquor, accompanied by a stellar variety of live entertainment from Johnny Baker, Quike Navarro and Georgie ONeill. The price is €340 per person – doors open at 7pm.

La Sala in Puerto Banus on New Years Eve event has the option to enjoy a gala dinner or join the bar for drinks only. For the dinner there are canapes and a champagne cocktail on arrival followed by a 3-course meal and bacon baguettes in the early hours to keep the party going. The set menu is €260 per person. To join on at the bar and enjoy a selection of cañapes and open bar from 8.30pm to 11pm with wine, cava, beer, soft drinks and house spirits included.

OAK Firehouse & Cocktail are pulling out all the stops and popping the finest corks for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. Enjoy magnificent canapes and champagne on arrival followed by their mouth-watering 3-course intimate dinner to be enjoyed with loved ones under the stars. As the clock ticks down, listen to the sounds of ‘The Piano Man Experience’ performed by local legend Paul Maxwell. Price is €280 per person

This selection is by no means exhaustive as there is so much going on around the Costa del Sol this New Year but hopefully this has whetted your appetite.