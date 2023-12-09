New Year’s Day Concert

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 7:13

New Year Concert Photo: Facebook / Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga

ESTEPONA Town Hall will open the cultural programme for 2024 with the traditional New Year’s Concert, performed by the Philharmonic Orchestra of Malaga (OFM) at Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona on Thursday, January 4 at 8pm.

The performance will feature a selection of waltzes and polkas, among other pieces, essential in the New Year’s concert programmes. Strauss, Léhar, Sibelius, Korngold will be performed by the OFM under the musical direction of the German maestro Florian Csizmadia.

The event is in aid of the Unicornio Association, for more information email: taquilla@tafestepona.com