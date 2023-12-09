Putin plans to be President, again.

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 21:07
Future President, again?
Credit: Kremlin
Vladimir Putin has announced that he will run in Russia’s 2024 presidential election, which is scheduled for March 17.
The ruthless ruler stated his intention to run for a fifth term as President of Russia in the Kremlin, while talking to participants at a Heroes of the Fatherland Day ceremony. “I am going to run for president of the Russian Federation,” he firmly stated.
On the sidelines of the celebration, which is held on December 9 in Russia, several participants asked Putin to run in the election in 2024.
“I won’t hide it from you, I had various thoughts about it over time, but now, you’re right, it’s necessary to make a decision,’ Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin following the event. Confirming that, “I am going to run for president of the Russian Federation.”
Artem Zhoga, speaker of the parliament of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the father of a fallen hero of the special military operation, told the President, “thanks to your actions and your decision, we have gained freedom and the right to choose.”
Vladimir Putin, aged 71, has been hounded recently by rumours regarding his ill health, and has faced international backlash due to many of his political manoeuvres.
However, he remains overwhelmingly popular in Russia. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “Russians have consolidated around Russian President Vladimir Putin and do not want to keep silent about their desire to support him.” In addition to this, about 80 per cent of the population currently approves of his performance, as per the independent pollster Levada Centre.
A brief rebellion earlier in 2023 by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin raised speculation that Putin may be losing his unwavering grip, suggesting perhaps a crack in his strongman image. Nevertheless, Putin’s problem was miraculously solved when Mr Prigozhin suffered a mysterious death in a plane crash two months later.
The President’s biggest political rival, anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny, currently sits in jail, where he has been sentenced to for life, on seemingly spurious charges.
Other rivals have also suffered a mortal fate, including ex-deputy premier Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down close to the Kremlin back in 2015.
Who would run against Putin next year remains unclear, more information on the matter is expected at the President’s annual press conference on December 14, ‘Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin’.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
