‘Esta tarde desde Delfos’
Credit: Rosario Waldburg, Facebook
MANY of us know how the saying goes, ‘red sky at night, shepherds delight’, and Mojacar, as well as most of Almeria, is definitely enjoying some delightful weather this winter.
This beautiful snapshot of Mojacar at the last light was captured by resident Rosario Waldburg, and shows the Spanish scarlett sky in all its glory.
Temperatures have been at an average of around 20 degrees this week, with mostly blue and sunny skies, something that is expected to continue in the coming days. Locals and tourists have been spotted taking advantage of these cute conditions, enjoying long lunches on terraces, taking trips to the parks, and even on the beach in their bathers!
