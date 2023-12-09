UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
Red Sky At Night

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 17:27

‘Esta tarde desde Delfos’ Credit: Rosario Waldburg, Facebook

MANY of us know how the saying goes, ‘red sky at night, shepherds delight’, and Mojacar, as well as most of Almeria, is definitely enjoying some delightful weather this winter. 

This beautiful snapshot of Mojacar at the last light was captured by resident Rosario Waldburg, and shows the Spanish scarlett sky in all its glory.

Temperatures have been at an average of around 20 degrees this week, with mostly blue and sunny skies, something that is expected to continue in the coming days. Locals and tourists have been spotted taking advantage of these cute conditions, enjoying long lunches on terraces, taking trips to the parks, and even on the beach in their bathers! 

Written by

Jennifer Popplewell

Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.

