San Roque: Magic Town

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 16:44
Magic Town
Photo: San Roque Town Hall
SAN ROQUE Councillor, Ana Ruiz, has launched the 2nd edition of the City of Magic, with magic workshops and performances, which will be held throughout the municipality in January.
Ana Ruiz said that, “from January 15 to 28, San Roque will become the City of Magic. This second edition has been designed to celebrate and immerse our neighbours in the world of magic”.
The highlight of this second festival of Magic in San Roque, revealed the councillor, “will be two magic and illusionism shows at the Juan Luis Galiardo Theatre which are not to be missed”.
On January 27 we will be accompanied by the hypnotist and illusionist Jeff Toussaint, at 8pm, who will amazethe audience with the power of the mind and to fully enjoy a comic and mysterious show of mass hypnosis.And on Sunday 28 at midday, the magician Chan-Tun will present a family show that combines oriental magic with comedy.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.