San Roque: Magic Town

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 16:44

Magic Town Photo: San Roque Town Hall

SAN ROQUE Councillor, Ana Ruiz, has launched the 2nd edition of the City of Magic, with magic workshops and performances, which will be held throughout the municipality in January.

Ana Ruiz said that, “from January 15 to 28, San Roque will become the City of Magic. This second edition has been designed to celebrate and immerse our neighbours in the world of magic”.

The highlight of this second festival of Magic in San Roque, revealed the councillor, “will be two magic and illusionism shows at the Juan Luis Galiardo Theatre which are not to be missed”.

On January 27 we will be accompanied by the hypnotist and illusionist Jeff Toussaint, at 8pm, who will amazethe audience with the power of the mind and to fully enjoy a comic and mysterious show of mass hypnosis.And on Sunday 28 at midday, the magician Chan-Tun will present a family show that combines oriental magic with comedy.