UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
Trending:

Vera Ballerinas leap to Barcelona

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 18:57

Beautiful Ballerinas and their teacher, The Mayor and The Sports Councilor. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

FOUR talented ballerinas from Vera will soon be participating in the largest international dance competition in Spain, YAGP Barcelona. 

In honour of this achievement, and to lend a helping hand in preparations, the Mayor of Vera, Alfonso Garcia, and the Councilor for Sports and Culture, Antonio Soler, have delivered some brand new equipment to this fantastic four!

The competing girls, Ana, Laura, Sofia and Maria Jose, are all of the Martina Ballet School in Vera, and will be representing the town at YAGP Barcelona, the biggest international dance competition in Spain! 

Good luck to these pointed toes! 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Jennifer Popplewell

Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading