Vera Ballerinas leap to Barcelona

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 18:57
Beautiful Ballerinas and their teacher, The Mayor and The Sports Councilor.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera
FOUR talented ballerinas from Vera will soon be participating in the largest international dance competition in Spain, YAGP Barcelona.
In honour of this achievement, and to lend a helping hand in preparations, the Mayor of Vera, Alfonso Garcia, and the Councilor for Sports and Culture, Antonio Soler, have delivered some brand new equipment to this fantastic four!
The competing girls, Ana, Laura, Sofia and Maria Jose, are all of the Martina Ballet School in Vera, and will be representing the town at YAGP Barcelona, the biggest international dance competition in Spain!
Good luck to these pointed toes!
