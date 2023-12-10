By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 8:47

Aspe Unveils Enchanting Christmas Magic: Nativity Scene Grandeur. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

On the evening of December 8 at 8:00.PM, the Association of Nativity Scene Makers of Aspe unveiled their magnificent creation, ushering in the festive spirit with the inauguration of the Christmas Nativity Scene.

This year, the Nativity scene has grown by 20 centimetres, and its charm is enhanced by an orientalist scenography, transporting visitors to a neighbourhood in the city of Belén.

Capturing the essence of Aspe, the stage mirrors the entrance to the square from the Plaza Mayor of Aspe, adorned with a special detail this year – the Villa’s Shield, a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship of the Nativity Scene Makers.

To enrich the experience, a new voice-over has been introduced, gracefully narrating the captivating history of the nativity scene to every visitor.

As the Nativity scene unfolded its tale, the Plaza Mayor transformed into a twinkling spectacle with the illumination of Christmas lights.

For the first time, residents were treated to the spectacle of a Christmas tree, standing tall at over 14 metres in the Plaza Mayor, and a 4-metre Christmas ball in Parque Dr. Calatayud.