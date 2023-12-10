Be part of the Christmas decorations

By John Smith • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 15:01

Just one of the mobile Christmas decorations Credit: dpp.cz

Apart from the ‘normal’ huge Christmas trees and Christmas lights, the Czech Republic takes things a step further every year.

They decorate trams and buses and even one cable car, so that not only are there mobile Christmas decorations, passengers can be part of them.

Public transport decorated for Christmas

There are actually 31 trams, buses and other decorated vehicles but the largest conglomeration is in Prague, the Capital.

There were large crowds lining the streets near to the Střešovice tram depot as the five decorated trams and two buses took to the streets in a special parade before peeling off to follow their usual routes.

It’s no cheap exercise to decorate the vehicles in this way and then return them to their normal livery just over a month later but that’s what is going to happen once the last decorated tram finishes its final journey on Three Kings Day, January 6.

There will now be a scramble from dedicated followers of public vehicles to spot every one and take their numbers and photographs before the short season finishes.

It’s great for the kids and adds a bit of extra holiday cheer to the various cities where they are present.

Should Spain follow?

It may be possible to see the Vigo Christmas lights from space but they aren’t mobile so perhaps Spain should follow suit!